गुजरातच्या किनाऱ्यावर 400 कोटींचे हेरॉईन जप्त

The @IndiaCoastGuard in a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat has apprehended one Pak Fishing Boat "Al Huseini" with 06 crew in Indian🇮🇳 waters carrying 77 kgs #heroin worth approx 400 crs



Boat brought to Jakhau for further investigation@PMO_NaMo @NIA_India @AjaybhattBJP4UK @ANI pic.twitter.com/W3Ahfb33vu