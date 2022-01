बाजारात छापलेले आधार स्मार्ट कार्ड वैध नाही

#AadhaarEssentials

We strongly discourage the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market as they do not carry any security features.

You may order Aadhaar PVC Card by paying Rs 50/-(inclusive of GST & Speed post charges).

To place your order click on:https://t.co/AekiDvNKUm