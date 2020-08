भारतात मागील 24 तासात 78,512 नवे कोरोना रुग्ण, 971 मृत्यू

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 36 lakh mark with a spike of 78,512 new cases & 971 deaths in the last 24 hours.



COVID-19 case tally in the country stands at 36,21,246 including 7,81,975 active cases, 27,74,802 cured/discharged/migrated & 64,469 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/Pwfn1x4RjT