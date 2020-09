भारतात 30 लाख रुग्ण कोरोनामुक्त

India's #COVID19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark with single-day spike of 83,341 new cases & 1,096 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.



The total case tally stands at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated & 68,472 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/YjinTx57DJ