देशात 97,894 नवे कोरोना रुग्ण; एकूण रूग्णसंख्या 51 लाखांवर

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 51-lakh mark with a spike of 97,894 new cases & 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours.



The total case tally stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated & 83,198 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/s9bfUq9Jjn