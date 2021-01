देशात 1.88 लाख ॲक्टिव्ह कोरोना रुग्ण

India reports 14,545 new #COVID19 cases, 18,002 discharges, and 163 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,06,25,428

Active cases: 1,88,688

Total discharges: 1,02,83,708

Death toll: 1,53,032



Total vaccinated: 10,43,534 pic.twitter.com/kZppgyGnMZ