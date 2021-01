देशात 14,849 नवे बाधित, 155 मृत्यू

India reports 14,849 new #COVID19 cases, 15,948 discharges, and 155 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,06,54,533

Active cases: 1,84,408

Total discharges: 1,03,16,786

Death toll: 1,53,339

Total vaccinated: 15,82,201 pic.twitter.com/hPUdu7MIcv