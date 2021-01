देशात 13,052 नवे बाधित, 127 मृत्यू

India reports 13,052 new COVID-19 cases, 13,965 discharges, and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,07,46,183

Total recoveries: 1,04,23,125

Death toll: 1,54,274

Active cases: 1,68,784