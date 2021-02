करदात्यांना आयकर विभागाकडून 1.91 लाख कोटींचा परतावा

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,91,015 crores to more than 1.87 crore taxpayers b/w 1st April, 2020 to 8th Feb, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 67,334 crores issued in 1,84,45,638 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,23,680 crores issued in 2,14,935 cases: Income Tax India