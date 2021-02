तामिळनाडूत फटका फॅक्टरीत भीषण स्फोट; 11 ठार; 36 जखमी

Tamil Nadu: Death toll rises to 11 in the fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, 36 injured. CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 Lakhs each to kin of deceased & Rs 1 Lakh for critically injured



PM announces Rs 2 lakhs each for kin of deceased & Rs 50,000 for seriously injured pic.twitter.com/W2XbpgeBwO