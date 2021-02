देशात 11,649 नव्या बाधितांची नोंद

India reports 11,649 new #COVID19 cases, 9,489 discharges, and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,09,16,589

Total discharges: 1,06,21,220

Death toll: 1,55,732

Active cases: 1,39,637



Total Vaccination: 82,85,295 pic.twitter.com/KwQGpojV8x