संक्रमितांचा आकडा 2 लाखांखाली

India reports 1,96,427 new #COVID19 cases, 3,26,850 discharges & 3,511 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,69,48,874

Total discharges: 2,40,54,861

Death toll: 3,07,231

Active cases: 25,86,782



Total vaccination: 19,85,38,999 pic.twitter.com/9dFJubxH8D