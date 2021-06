देशात 86,498 नवे बाधित, 2123 मृत्यू

India reports 86,498 new #COVID19 cases, 1,82,282 discharges, and 2123 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,89,96,473

Total discharges: 2,73,41,462

Death toll: 3,51,309

Active cases: 13,03,702



Total vaccination: 23,61,98,726 pic.twitter.com/d3U55MKQ3n