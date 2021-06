India reports 70,421 new #COVID19 cases (lowest in last 72 days), 1,19,501 patient discharges & 3921 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry



Total cases: 2,95,10,410

Total discharges: 2,81,62,947

Death toll: 3,74,305

Active cases: 9,73,158



Vaccination: 25,48,49,301