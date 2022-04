‘त्या’ घटनेची पुनरावृत्ती हवी का?, सामना कार्यालयाबाहेर मनसेची पोस्टरबाजी

Mumbai:Poster that reads "Whom did you call Owaisi? Sanjay Raut shut down your loudspeaker,whole Maharashtra facing problem due to it or else we'll shut down your loudspeaker in MNS style" seen outside Saamana Office



Raut reportedly called Raj Thackeray 'Maharashtra ka Owaisi' pic.twitter.com/qMurBPmC0Y